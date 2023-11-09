WATCH: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover kickstart daughter Devi’s first pre-birthday celebrations

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. The two are proud parents to a baby girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The pair welcomed their first child last year on November 12, 2022. Since then, they have not only enjoyed the parental bliss but also on various occasions have shared sweet glimpses of their daughter on social media. Interestingly, the little kiddo will turn one in a couple of days but it seems the special pre-birthday shenanigans have already started!

Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse of Devi's pre-birthday celebrations

On November 9, just a few minutes back, Bipasha Basu took to her social media and gave a peek into her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover’s birthday celebrations. The Raaz actress posted a video of her little munchkin playing with a scrumptious and colorful cake sent by the fans.

Bipasha without revealing Devi’s face posted a video where the little kiddo can be seen smashing her pre-birthday cake. The customized cake has a cute monkey made on it with animated trees on the top with ‘one’ written alongside. The below portion of the cake features more cartoon characters and the name of the birthday girl, ‘Devi’.

While sharing the post, Bipasha expressed her gratitude and wrote alongside the post, “And the love has started pouring in for our little angel Devi (accompanied by a red heart and a nazar amulet emoji) Pre-birthday celebrations (accompanied by a red-heart and nazar amulet emoji). Devi’s first cake smash. She also tagged her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in the story.

When Bipasha Basu revealed Devi born with two holes in her heart

Bipasha Basu earlier in a live conversation with actress Neha Dhupia had talked about the shocking and traumatic experience she had gone through right after giving birth to Devi. The actress shared that she and her husband got to know three days after that their daughter was born with two holes in her heart.

Following this, the actress revealed that her three months old daughter had to undergo surgery for a ventricular septal defect. Bipasha also said, “It’s been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face, and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother.”

“We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect... We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate, but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one,” she further added.

