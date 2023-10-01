WATCH: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover step out with daughter Devi for lunch date; fans are all hearts

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. Their adorable pictures and videos on social media serve major relationship goals. The couple welcomed their first child, a cute little daughter, Devi last year in December. Apart from the couple’s mushy posts, they keep treating fans with aww-so cute photographs and videos of their daughter also. Recently, the doting parents were seen stepping out for a family lunch date.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover stepped out for a lunch date with their daughter, Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, today, on October 1, stepped out for a family lunch date along with their little bunch of happiness, Devi. The family was captured by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

The couple dressed in casual outfits looked super cool. The actress looked gorgeous in a dress with an oversized shirt on it paired with white sneakers, eyeshades, and hair set free open. The handsome Karan was seen in a white t-shirt paired with denim jeans. Their little one, twinning with parents was seen in a pink frock with a blue shirt over it. The couple acknowledged the paps with a warm smile and posed happily for them.

Have a look:

Fans' reactions

Soon after the post, the couple couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable family. A fan commented, “Waoo Bipasha is glowing after baby's birth (heart eye)” while another fan wrote, “God bless n good health wishes to your baby.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

About Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2001 with the thriller, Ajnabee which was released in the year 2001. Ever since, the dimpled queen has mesmerized audiences with her on-screen appearance in movies like Raaz, Phir Hera Pheri, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz 3D amongst others. Her versatility in film choice speaks volumes about her craft.



Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, started off his career in the television industry. His role as Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai brought him immense appreciation from the audience. Later, he made his big Bollywood debut and featured in movies like Alone and Hate Story 3.

The love between Karan and Bipasha blossomed on the sets of their Alone and tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Nearly six years after, Grover and Basu welcomed their first child, a daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover on 12 November 2022.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu drops aww-dorable PICS of daughter Devi dressed in colorful ghagra from Satyanarayan Puja