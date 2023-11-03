WATCH: Bipasha Basu delights fans with adorable glimpse of daughter Devi teething on teddy bear

Bipasha Basu is savoring a beautiful phase of her life with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress frequently delights her fans with glimpses of the little one's playful moments. Today, she shared a video of Devi playfully teething on a teddy bear.

Bipasha Basu delights fans with an endearing video of her daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu recently shared an adorable video on her Instagram, featuring her daughter Devi, who has just started teething, nibbling on a small teddy bear. In the video, the little one is dressed in an adorable frock and is seen attempting to soothe her teething discomfort by gnawing on the stuffed toy. The Dhoom 2 actress playfully captioned the post with, "Teething. Bite Bite Bite."

Upon sharing the post, Bipasha received an outpouring of comments from her followers. One user commented, "Awww so adorable video. Cute little doll. God bless her. Stay happy always. Lots of love and blessing. Love you cutiepie." Another offered their blessings, saying, "Love and blessings through her every phase of life."

A few days ago, Bipasha shared a sequence of Instagram stories. Among these stories, one showcased her daughter, Devi, as she crawled on the floor. What truly grabbed everyone's attention was the attire worn by the little one. Devi donned an orange shirt and sported striped pants adorned with a mischievous devil motif.

Bipasha Basu's work front

Regarding Bipasha Basu's professional endeavors, her last appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020. Since then, her fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the screen. In a recent conversation with News 18, Bipasha, when asked about her comeback, mentioned, "I’m going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it." She also acknowledged that she is currently in the process of learning how to strike a balance between her work and family life.

