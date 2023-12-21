WATCH: Bipasha Basu finds Karan Singh Grover's Fighter look 'hot'; jokes 'Shaadi kyu karti warna?'

The movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is highly anticipated. As fans eagerly await the film, Karan Singh Grover has joined the cast of this Siddharth Anand-directed project. Recently, the first look poster featuring Karan Singh Grover in uniform was released. Now, Bipasha Basu has expressed her affection and support for her husband's upcoming film.

Bipasha Basu showers love on hubby Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is all set to feature in the upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, titled Fighter. Meanwhile, his wifey, when the duo were spotted together recently was asked by the paparazzi about her reaction to seeing Karan in Fighter, Bipasha could help but heaped praise on him and called him “too hot.” She also praised the rest of the cast.

She said, “Oho too hot! Sabhi bohut hot lag rahe hai but Hrithik, Deepika, Karan toh hot hai hi, shaadi kyu karti warna?” To this Karan gave a surprised look to her wife as she joked. The paparazzi then called him “Mr. Taj” and Bipasha then called it a “very nice name” and added saying that “Definitely blockbuster film hai…Siddharth Anand..hone hi wali hai.”

TAKE A LOOK: