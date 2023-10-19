WATCH: Bipasha Basu gives cutesy peek into husband Karan Singh Grover becoming 'Day Bed' for daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The couple is proud parents to a daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, whom they welcomed last year in November through surrogacy. Both actors are currently enjoying the blissful phase of parenthood. On various occasions, the couple never misses a chance to share a glimpse of their little kiddo on social media. From Devi accompanying Bipasha at her work to Durga Pooja, the actress often shares adorable posts on social media. Yet again, today, the Raaz actress shared a heart-melting moment of father-daughter, as the latter sleeps on him.

Bipasha Basu shares cutesy video of Karan Singh Grover and Devi

On Thursday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram story and shared an endearing video. The cutesy video features Karan Singh Grover warmly embracing his little daughter, Devi, in his arms. In the video, Devi can be seen sleeping on her father while Karan is sitting holding Devi firmly in his arms, with closed eyes. While Bipasha captured this adorable moment on camera, she can be heard saying from the background, “Devi’s bed is Papa! On his days off, Devi sleeps on Papa!", while Karan quips, “Hello” leaving the actress in splits.

The actress further asks her husband, “Papa why are you not sleeping” to which the actor replies, “I was”. She wrote on the video, “Papa is Devi’s Day Bed (accompanied by a red heart and a nazar emulet emoji). She also tagged Karan in the video.

Take a look:

In the video, Karan is casually seen in a white t-shirt, while Devi in a yellow dress is covered with a white blanket.

Bipasha Basu nails the ramp walk

Just a few days back, Bipasha Basu also set social media on fire with her ramp walk at a fashion event. Her post-birth walk takes on a new dimension, marking her inaugural walk since Devi's arrival. During this ramp-walk, the actress exuded a dreamlike aura, donning a flowing red gown, her hair cascading in gentle, beachy waves.

The actress also shared a video of the same on her Instagram account. Posting the video, she captioned the post, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.”

