WATCH: Bipasha Basu gives health update about daughter Devi to paparazzi; fans say 'God bless her'

Bipasha Basu embraced motherhood last year when she welcomed her first child Devi with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress often shares cute pictures and videos of her little one on social media to share her happiness with her fans. Recently, Bipasha had revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart and had to undergo a surgery just after 3 months of birth. Now, she has provided a health update on her daughter to the paparazzi.

Bipasha Basu on daughter Devi’s health

Bipasha was spotted going out and about in the city on Tuesday, August 22. The paparazzi clicked her coming out of a salon. She looked resplendent in a green short dress. She accessorized her look with a red and black bag, brown sunglasses and a cute heart necklace. She wore her hair down and had minimal makeup on. The camera persons were concerned about her daughter Devi’s health and asked Bipasha about the same. They had seen her vomiting inside the car a few days ago. Bipasha revealed that it was probably because she had had some milk right before that and that she was perfectly fine. Take a look:

Fans were relieved to hear about Bipasha’s daughter’s health and sent good wishes and blessings to the mother-daughter duo. One fan said, “God bless our Devi.” Another person praised Bipasha’s look and wrote, “She is so beautiful.”

Bipasha Basu on daughter Devi’s heart surgery

Earlier, in an interactive session on Instagram with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha had discussed her pregnancy and journey as a mother. Then she revealed that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and had to undergo surgery at the age of just 3 months. She shared about the heartbreaking experience that she and her husband Karan had to suffer and got emotional talking about the same.

