WATCH: Bipasha Basu gives sneak peek into her bedtime routine with little 'bookworm' Devi

Bipasha Basu is currently immersed in a joyful chapter of her life, crafting precious moments with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their beautiful daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress enjoys offering insights into their vibrant life, especially the heartening moments spent with their little one. Fresh from a fantastic getaway in the Maldives to celebrate their tot's first birthday, the family is back and flourishing. In her recent post, the spirited mom shares a charming video, providing fans with a peek into the bedtime routine with her adorable daughter.

Bipasha Basu assists her daughter, Devi, in selecting a bedtime story to read together

In a recent video shared by actress Bipasha Basu on Instagram, we get a charming peek into little Devi's world as she enthusiastically flips through a collection of bedtime storybooks, on a mission to pick the perfect tale. The collection boasts titles like Roar, Roar Baby!, Dear Zoo, Hello! World, and"If Animals Kissed Goodnight. Mom Bipasha adds a playful touch, suggesting stories and engaging with her little bookworm. The Race actress captioned the post, "Bedtime stories with my little bookworm," making it a heartwarming family moment, and she didn't forget to tag her husband, Karan Singh Grover.

Take a look:

About Bipasha Basu

Bipasha, an acclaimed Indian actress, is known for her captivating performances in Bollywood. Born on January 7, 1979, in Delhi, she gained widespread recognition for her roles in films like Raaz, Jism, and Dhoom 2. With her striking beauty and versatile acting skills, Bipasha has carved a niche in the industry. Beyond the silver screen, she's admired for her fitness advocacy. Married to actor Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha continues to be a prominent and influential figure in Indian cinema.

Her most recent on-screen venture was the miniseries Dangerous in 2020. Fans, eagerly anticipating her return to acting, received promising news in a recent interview with News 18. When questioned about her comeback, Bipasha shared her intent to return to the screen in the near future. She candidly acknowledged her ongoing efforts to strike a balance between her professional commitments and family life, hinting at an exciting chapter in her career that lies ahead.

