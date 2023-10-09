WATCH: Bipasha Basu indulges in fun banter with paparazzi post workout session; talks about daughter Devi

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying the blissful phase of motherhood. The actress is often seen posting super cutesy posts with her daughter, Devi. While enjoying the blissful phase, Bipasha on various occasions has also shared glimpses from her work-out sessions. However, during her workout time at home, she is often distracted by her little munchkin who intrudes in between. The actress through her social media has often admitted that there is no ‘me-time’ left in her life. As a result of which, it seems Bipasha has made her mind to finally hit the gym.

Bipasha Basu spotted outside the gym post-workout session

The Raaz actress Bipasha Basu, while being occupied with mommy duties, seems to be coming back to her workout routine in the gym. Recently, Bipasha was spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. The actress in a casual gym outfit was seen carrying an all-black look. She sported black eyeglasses and looked gorgeous as she radiated her post-workout glow. She was also seen carrying a bag and bottle with her to the gym.

While the actress was spotted, the actress greeted the paps with a warm smile and engaged in a hilarious banter as she quipped, “Oho... Weight loss toh karne do, aajate ho tum log kahin bhi (Please let me lose some weight. You guys come anywhere)”. In addition to this, a pap inquired about her daughter, Devi’s well-being to which she replied, “Bahut achi” (She’s very good)”. The actress was all smiles before she bid adieu to the paps and left in her car.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier in an interview with News 18, Bipasha Basu had addressed the body shaming and negativity she has been experiencing for body weight after childbirth. She had said, “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered.” Karan Singh Grover also shared his thoughts on the same and added, “As long as they’re watching us, it is okay.”

In addition to this, she had further added, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.”

