WATCH: Bipasha Basu is accompanied by daughter Devi as she travels for work; shares cutesy video from flight

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been on cloud nine ever since they entered parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, last November, whom they’ve named Devi Basu Singh Grover. Away from glitz and glamor for quite some time, the celebrated actress often keeps sharing aww-so cute pictures and videos with the little munchkin, leaving fans going gaga over it. Her social media is a testimony of how much Bipasha loves documenting precious family moments. Recently, the actress posted a playful video with Devi as her little one accompanied her to work.

Bipasha Basu shares a cutesy video with daughter Devi as she accompanies her to work

Just a few hours back, Bipasha Basu posted a cutesy video as she was traveling for her work commitments. The actress is being accompanied by her little bundle of happiness, Devi. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen playing with the toys. The joyous kiddo can be seen enjoying playing with the toys attached by Bipasha on the window for her to play. Along with the video, she wrote, “Travelling with mama for work (accompanied by a red heart, nazar amulet and folded hand emojis)."

Take a look:

Fans react to the video

The cutesy video surely left fans in awe of it. A fan wrote, “So sweet,” while another fan wrote, “soo cute”. Some other fans also dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Devi turns 11 months old

A couple of days back, on October 12, Devi turned 11 months old. In order to celebrate the special day, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover organized an intimate gathering for their close family and friends. The actress, taking to her social media, also shared inside glimpses from the birthday bash. For the special day, the dad and daughter were seen twinning in white attire with purple scarves.

Showering love on her little one, the proud father, Karan Singh Grover, had also shared an adorable picture of them. In the photo, he can be seen holding his little bundle of joy as she looks out of the window. The father duo was seen twinning on the birthday bash. Calling her ‘Chutanki’, he captioned the post, “Happy 11th month birthday my chutanki! Thank you so much for choosing us.”

