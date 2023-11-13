WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s birthday in Maldives; performs Diwali Puja

It’s been a while since we saw actress Bipasha Basu on the big screen. However, she is currently fully enjoying motherhood. The Alone actress married her co-star, actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl in November 2022 whom they named Devi Basu Singh Grover. The three of them are currently in the Maldives where they celebrated Devi’s first birthday and Diwali.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s birthday and Diwali in the Maldives

If you are an avid follower of actress Bipasha Basu then you must be enjoying the virtual tour of the Maldives which she has been giving to her fans via her social media handle. As their daughter turned one, the No Entry actress shared multiple visuals of the celebrations abroad. In a video, the actress can be seen entering the venue which was beautifully decorated with pink balloons and flower petals.

Basu walked towards the beautifully created backdrop along with Karan Singh Grover. The birthday girl was seen complimenting the décor in her blush pink frock, tiny little shoes, and that adorable headband. Mommy Bipasha wore a colorful kaftan for the occasion while daddy Karan wore a white vest with black pants. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Devi turns one.”

The actress and model posted another video in which she gave a glimpse of their Diwali celebration in a foreign country. In the clip, little Devi held a couple of flowers tightly and offered them to the idols kept on the table. Sharing the video, Basu penned, “Devi’s Diwali puja in Maldives.”

Their fans and well-wishers were delighted to see their celebrations. They also wished the little girl on her birthday. “Only the best for our birthday princess Devi! this is so perfect! stay blessed always,” wrote one user while other commented, “Wow wonderful Happy Birthday once again devi baby. Stay blessed always love.” A third user penned, “This is sooooo perfect.”

Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha Basu is known for her impressive line o work which includes hit films like Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, among many others.

