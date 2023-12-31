WATCH: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover wrap up 2023 with glimpses of Devi, 'Wouldn't change a thing' in 2024

The world is celebrating the last day of 2023 and praying for a prosperous 2024. As the year is about to end soon, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their wrap-up videos on social media. A while ago, the lovely couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dropped their 2023 wrap-up video featuring cutesy glimpses of their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid goodbye to 2023

On December 31, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made a collaborative post on Instagram to share their wrap-up video of 2023. The video features Bipasha, and Karan with their adorable daughter Devi from each month of the year.

Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "2023 The most unforgettable year of our lives. Full of joy, love, celebration and pinch of extreme suffering, pain and chaos. All the ingredients required to make us a stronger, better and upgraded version of us. All happened exactly how it was decided by us. Wouldn’t change a thing. #gratitude #joy #monkeylove #we3."

Work front

Karan Singh Grover is all set to feature in the upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, titled Fighter. In the film, he will be playing the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, also known as Taj.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky. The film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz in various roles.

Fighter is an airborne action movie directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The theatrical release is set for January 25, 2024.

Bipasha Basu is a model turned actress who made her debut with Ajnabee in 2001 as a supporting cast. She rose to fame in 2002 with the supernatural thriller film Raaz and which was followed by several projects including Jism, Rudraksh, Barsaat, Apaharan, No Entry, and many more. Notably, she also put her feet in the Hollywood industry with the romantic film The Lovers in 2013. Currently, she is away from the lights-camera-action world and focusing on her motherhood and family.

