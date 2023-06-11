WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi looks cute in Banarasi saree for Mukhe Bhaat ceremony

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first baby girl, Devi in November 2022. Since then, the couple has been enjoying every bit of parenthood. They keep sharing cute glimpses of their munchkin on social media. On Saturday, the new parents in town took to Instagram and shared a video from their daughter Devi's Mukhe Bhaat ceremony. The ceremony is all about introducing solid food to the baby for the first time.

Inside Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi's Mukhe Bhaat ceremony

Devi's Mukhe Bhaat ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. For the special occasion, the star kid wore a red Banarasi saree featuring golden motifs. She also wore a gold necklace, matching payal, and a mukut. Devi looked all things gorgeous and adorable in her tiny outfit. On the other hand, Bipasha wore a white and red kaftan while Karan opted for a white kurta pajama paired with a Nehru jacket. The couple shared the video and wrote, "Devi’s Mukhebhaat. Durga Durga #ricefeedingceremony #devibasusinghgrover #mukhebhaat #monkeylove." Have a look:

Soon after they shared the video, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "My Cutiepie Devi…. She looks so beautiful… @bipashabasu and @iamksgofficial thank you for sharing this beautiful moment of her with us..!!!" Another fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing the rich bengali custom & tradition and making people aware of the rich culture of bengal...there can be no better representative or ambassador of bengal....heartiest wishes & greetings on this auspicious ocassion."

Bipasha recently revealed that Devi got her nickname at home. She shared a sweet video and wrote, "Devi’r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently busy shooting for his next, Fighter. He will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in January 2024.

