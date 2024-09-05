WATCH: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi sings adorably to welcome ‘Gannu Baba’; Fans call her ‘cutest’

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022, often share heartwarming moments of their little one. Recently, Bipasha shared an adorable video of Devi sweetly singing as they prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha, and it’s melting hearts all over the internet.

Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of her daughter Devi singing in her adorable voice. In the clip, little Devi can be heard singing Morya Re as they prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha. She is also seen playing with clay while making a Ganpati idol, creating a beautiful moment. Bipasha lovingly captioned the post, “Devi Welcoming Gannu Baba with her sweet singing. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

After Bipasha shared the video, fans quickly flooded the comment section with love and admiration for Devi's sweet singing. One user commented, "That's the cutest I've heard. God bless you, Devi." Another added, "Devi is so adorable. May Bappa always keep her happy." A fan praised, "Such a cute voice!! So many blessings from Ganpati Bappa." Others expressed, "Awww! She’s the cutest!" and "Omg, this is melting our hearts, so adorable." One person beautifully noted, "This is the kind of voice that brings peace to every mother's heart. Lots of love for little Devi."

Karan Singh Grover previously revealed that their daughter Devi underwent open-heart surgery when she was just three months old due to two holes in her heart. In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, he expressed how overwhelming the situation was, finding it hard to articulate the emotions they went through. Karan described Devi as incredibly resilient, mentioning the scar that runs from her chest to her stomach. He reflected on how her strength and the challenges she and Bipasha faced far outweigh any other achievements in his life, emphasizing how fortunate he feels and how proud he is of his daughter's fighting spirit.

In 2023, Bipasha Basu shared her experience about her daughter Devi’s heart condition during a conversation with Neha Dhupia. Bipasha recounted how doctors first discovered Devi’s condition just three days after her birth. They had explained that the two holes in her heart might heal on their own over time, but regular monitoring through scans was necessary. However, when no natural improvement occurred, the decision was made to proceed with surgery.

Bipasha described the heart-wrenching moment of seeing her daughter in the ICU for the first time, hooked up to machines with a bandage on her chest. Despite the difficult circumstances, she referred to Devi as a brave and strong child. Throughout this period, Karan, deeply affected, often found it overwhelming and needed to step out of the ICU. When the time for surgery came, the actress remained confident in the doctors, and the operation was a success. However, she shared how the six hours of the surgery felt like time had come to a standstill, even though she never doubted the outcome.

