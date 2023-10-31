WATCH: Bipasha Basu offers glimpse of daughter Devi’s look from her first Halloween and it is all things cute

Today marks the event of Halloween 2023. While the entire nation is having a gala time celebrating the festival and flaunting their cool Halloween looks, our Bollywood celebs too are slaying with a glimpse of their look for the day. Recently, the doting mother and actress Bipasha Basu shared the cutesy sight of her little daughter, Devi’s Halloween look, and it is all things cute.

Bipasha Basu gives a cutesy glimpse at Devi's Halloween look

A while ago, Bipasha Basu, today on October 31, taking to her Instagram handle shared a series of Instagram stories. In one of the stories, the little Devi can be seen crawling on the ground. What captivates the attention is her outfit. The little kiddo is seen wearing an orange shirt with striped trousers with a devil printed on it.

Sharing the story, the actress captioned the post, “Devi’s first Halloween (accompanied by a red heart, smile and nazar amulet emoji). The actress also tagged her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in the story. The actress to give it to give a perfect Halloween look added a ‘Spooky Fun Halloween’ song.

Take a look:

Karan Singh Grover's enchanting video with Devi will melt your heart

In addition to this, the actress also shared a cutesy video of her husband, Karan Singh Grover having a playful time with his daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. In the video posted, Devi is seen holding his soft toy, a monkey in his hands while the doting father is singing her a song while carrying the little munchkin in his arms.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Music time every day with Papa (accompanied by a dancing and nazar amulet emoji). PS- Devi’s love for monkey (accompanied by face with tears of joy emoji) #monekylove”

Have a look:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's work front

Talking about Bipasha Singh Grover, the actress was last seen in the miniseries, Dangerous in 2020. After that, fans have been looking forward to her comeback. In a recent interview with News 18, Bipasha reflecting on her comeback stated, “I’m going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it,” further admitting to be under the process of learning work-life balance.

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, will be seen captivating the audience with his appearance in Fighter, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

