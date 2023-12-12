WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares aww-dorable glimpse of Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi's bedtime routine
Bipasha Basu gave a glimpse of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's night routine with daddy Karan Singh Grover. Last month, the little girl turned one.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are living their happiest life, spending time with their firstborn, a daughter they named Devi. The couple is often giving us a glimpse of their little one. A while ago, the actress gave us a peek into the child’s nighttime routine which involves cuddling with her daddy and listening to bedtime stories.
Karan Singh Grover reads bedtime stories to daughter Devi
Bipasha Basu gets the most excited and emotional when her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover spends time with her father Karan Singh Grover. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a cute clip of the father-daughter duo sharing a heartwarming moment at bedtime.
In the video, the Hate Story 3 actor can be seen lying on a bed with Devi next to him. From her storybook, he reads her a tale and makes her acquainted with the names of the animals drawn in it. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Bedtime stories” and tagged Karan in it.
Take a look:
After meeting on the sets of Alone in 2014, the celebrity couple fell for each other. Then in April 2016, they got married in a traditional Bengali wedding. It was on November 12, 2022, that they were blessed with a baby girl.
Bipasha Basu’s special note for Devi on her first birthday
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year, Devi turned one. Bipasha got emotional and penned a sweet note for the little one. Sharing a picture of the three of them from the day she was born in a hospital, the Raaz actress wrote, “The magic of birth. 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives. Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma. Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi”
ALSO READ: WATCH: Bipasha Basu gives sneak peek into her bedtime routine with little 'bookworm' Devi
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park