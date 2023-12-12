WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares aww-dorable glimpse of Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi's bedtime routine

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are living their happiest life, spending time with their firstborn, a daughter they named Devi. The couple is often giving us a glimpse of their little one. A while ago, the actress gave us a peek into the child’s nighttime routine which involves cuddling with her daddy and listening to bedtime stories.

Karan Singh Grover reads bedtime stories to daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu gets the most excited and emotional when her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover spends time with her father Karan Singh Grover. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a cute clip of the father-daughter duo sharing a heartwarming moment at bedtime.

In the video, the Hate Story 3 actor can be seen lying on a bed with Devi next to him. From her storybook, he reads her a tale and makes her acquainted with the names of the animals drawn in it. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Bedtime stories” and tagged Karan in it.

Take a look:

After meeting on the sets of Alone in 2014, the celebrity couple fell for each other. Then in April 2016, they got married in a traditional Bengali wedding. It was on November 12, 2022, that they were blessed with a baby girl.

Bipasha Basu’s special note for Devi on her first birthday

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year, Devi turned one. Bipasha got emotional and penned a sweet note for the little one. Sharing a picture of the three of them from the day she was born in a hospital, the Raaz actress wrote, “The magic of birth. 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives. Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma. Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi”

