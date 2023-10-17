WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares cutesy video of daughter Devi crawling; fans say ‘She is growing very fast’

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has been quite a popular name, courtesy her stellar performances in various remarkable films. The actress is currently on a hiatus as she is enjoying her motherhood phase. Bipasha who is married to her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover is blessed with a daughter, Devi Singh Grover. The couple welcomed her last year in November. The actress is a loving mother and is often seen sharing adorable glimpses of her daughter on social media, and yet again the actress dropped a cutesy video of her daughter crawling, leaving everyone in awe of it.

Bipasha Basu drops yet another cutesy video of daughter Devi

Today, on October 17, a few minutes back, Bipasha Basu dropped an awwdorable video. The clip features the actress playing with her little bundle of happiness, Devi Basu Singh Grover. In addition to this, the video also gives a peek into the playful times of Devi as she crawls on the ground. While Bipasha looked stunning in a yellow ethnic suit, and earrings as she tied a bun with impeccable makeup, the little Devi looked too cute in a pink floral suit. The petite clip on her hair is simply heart-melting.

The Raaz actress accompanied the video with Chhoti Si Aasha’s musical instrumental track in the background. Though the actress didn’t caption, the video bit dropped a pink flower and nazar amulet emoji.

Take a look:

Fans couldn't stop reacting to the post

The post shared by the actress once again left fans in awe of it. Minutes after the post was shared, several fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. A fan wrote, “She's going to start walking so soon”, another fan wrote, “She is growing very fast (accompanied by heart eye emojis and nazar amulet emoji).”

Several other fans also dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Bipasha had sent the internet into a state of frenzy after she shared a video of her walking the ramp at a fashion event. It was her first ramp walk after the birth of her daughter Devi. For the event, the actress looked gorgeous in a red gown with hair left open with slight beachy waves. “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence,” she had captioned the post.

