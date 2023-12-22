WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares daughter Devi's joyful moments at her friend Dua's birthday party
Bipasha Basu delights in showcasing the joyous moments of her daughter Devi at friend Dua's birthday celebration. The two little girls look absolutely adorable in their beautiful frocks. Take a look!
Bipasha Basu is savoring a delightful phase in her life, creating cherished memories with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress delights in sharing glimpses of their vibrant life, particularly the heartwarming moments spent with their little one. Recently, Devi had the joy of attending her very first birthday party, and it happened to be for Dua, the daughter of Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan, who are the best friends of her parents. Proud mom Bipasha has shared glimpses of the two girls enjoying precious moments together at the celebration.
Devi joyfully participates in Dua's birthday celebration
Recently, actress Bipasha Basu brought joy to her fans by sharing on her Instagram stories the delightful experience of her daughter Devi attending her first birthday party. In a series of videos and pictures, Devi is captured relishing the company of her little friend and the birthday girl, Dua. Both little princesses are adorned in charming frocks with strikingly similar designs, featuring big bows on the back, adding an extra dose of cuteness and adorableness to the celebration. Check it out for yourself:
Earlier today, the Omkara actress was spotted alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover. When questioned by the paparazzi about her reaction to seeing Karan in the film Fighter, she couldn't contain her admiration and showered him with praise, dubbing him too hot. In addition to acknowledging Karan's performance, she also commended the rest of the cast, including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Bipasha expressed confidence in the movie's success, attributing it to director Siddharth Anand, confidently predicting it to be a definite blockbuster.
