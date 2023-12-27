WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares peek of daughter Devi 'bullying' dad Karan Singh Grover by snatching his chain

Bipasha Basu is currently relishing a joyous chapter in her life, weaving precious moments alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their charming daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress takes joy in offering glimpses into their lively life, especially the heartwarming instances spent with their adorable little one. In a recent update, Bipasha shared a delightful video capturing the endearing bond between father and daughter. The clip amusingly portrays the little princess playfully bullying her father.

Devi engages in playtime with her dad Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu recently treated her Instagram followers to a heartwarming display of father-daughter cuteness. In a delightful video, Devi and dad Karan Singh Grover rocked matching checkered outfits. The mischievous kiddo stole the spotlight by playfully trying to snatch the chain from Karan's neck, turning the sweet moment into a fun game. Momma Bips, the storyteller behind the camera, couldn't help but label the scene with a chuckle-worthy caption: "Bullying papa." Check out this beautiful moment: