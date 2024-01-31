WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares video of 'Little Ladies' daughter Devi, her BFF Dua playing and learning together

For more than two decades, Bollywood star Bipasha Basu has been relentlessly working in the industry to entertain the audience. But the actress decided to take a little breather after she got pregnant with her daughter Devi. Currently, she is having a gala time watching the little one grow and documenting the lovely moments too.

Bipasha Basu drops a video of her daughter Devi enjoying playtime with her bestie

It might feel like yesterday that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. But the little one is already a year older. As she grows quickly with every passing day, the actress makes sure to capture all the lovely moments and share them with her fans on her social media. A while ago, Basu posted a cute video of little Devi spending her time with her BFF Dua. In the clip, the toddler looked like a dream in a white lace dress. Both the kids have a lovely time looking at vibrant picture books and playing with toys. Sharing the video, the Ajnabee actress penned, “Little Ladies. Devi & Dua.”

Bipasha met with her husband Karan on the sets of their movie Alone, back in 2014. The couple dated each other after falling in love. Keeping their relationship a secret, they surprised everyone when they got married on April 30, 2016. It was in August 2022, that they announced that they were expecting their first child, and on November 12, 2022, Devi Basu Singh Grover was born.

About Karan Singh Grover’s film Fighter

Karan has worked in a couple of movies before. But looking at the love his character Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Taj) in Fighter is being showered with, it seems like he has finally arrived. In the Siddharth Anand directorial movie, he shares screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

After watching the film, Basu shared an appreciation post on her Instagram and lauded her husband’s acting skills. She wrote, “Fighter. What a film. Patriotism plus a visual delight plus great characters plus emotions galore. Just fabulous. Loveddddd every bit of the film. And yes …Taj @iamksgofficial was awesome and so endearing. @s1danand you are at the top of your game sir. @mamtaanand10_10 terrific job as a producer. You go girl. So proud of you all. Can’t wait to watch it again.”

