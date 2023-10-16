WATCH: Bipasha Basu twins with daughter Devi as they papped at airport with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu enjoys a huge fan following on her social media account and always keeps her fans and followers updated about her life. She is regarded as one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. On October 16, Bipasha was papped at Mumbai airport with her daughter Devi Singh Grover and husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. The actress and her cute family radiated love, happiness, and togetherness in the video.

Bipasha Basu papped with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover

A video on Instagram shows Bipasha Basu adorably holding her little daughter Devi as she was papped at Mumbai airport. Her husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen accompanying them.

In the video, the actress and her daughter can be seen twinning in white as the former wore a white loose shirt, and denim jeans, and paired them with a pink coat. On the other hand, her daughter wore a white color one piece and her hair was tied with a cute hairband. Karan opted for a casual look as he wore a black shirt and jeans. The couple also wore sunglasses.

They also posed for the paparazzi and flashed their bright smiles. Watch the video:

Bipasha Basu celebrated Devi's 11-month birthday

On October 12, Devi completed 11 months old. Basu and Karan organized a birthday bash and it was graced by their close family and friends. The actress shared inside pictures and videos of the intimate celebration.

Grover also shared an adorable post on his daughter's birthday. He captioned the post, “Happy 11th month birthday my chutanki! Thank you so much for choosing us.”

