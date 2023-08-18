WATCH: Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi has the cutest reaction as Karan Singh Grover recites Hanuman Chalisa

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover embraced parenthood for the first time by welcoming their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November last year. The two have been over the moon since then, and have been sharing adorable glimpses of their little princess. A few days ago, Devi turned 9 months old, and Bipasha shared a lovely picture of her ‘warrior princess’ as she celebrated the occasion. Now, recently Bipasha took to her Instagram to share a video that gives a glimpse of Devi’s ‘bedtime rituals’ and it is too cute for words!

Karan Singh Grover recites Hanuman Chalisa to his daughter Devi

In the video shared by Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover is seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa to their daughter Devi before going to sleep. Devi has the cutest reaction, and she is seen touching her father’s face and cooing adorably. Bipasha, who captured this precious moment, can be heard laughing as Devi makes the cutest sounds. The video is undeniably the best thing you’ll watch on the Internet today! “Bedtime Rituals Papa , Mamma & Devi,” wrote Bipasha Basu, along with evil eye and heart emojis.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Devi’s cuteness, and one comment read, “OMG!! THIS IS SHO CUTE , HER VOICE,” while another comment read, “Beautiful such a great bedtime ritual…Shows pure values and culture you are trying to instill in the child…she is such a blessed soul …aptly named Devi.” Another comment read, “Hayye her voice and happiness is on another level when her papa is with her.” Check out the video below!

Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter Devi’s surgery

A few days ago, during an Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu shared that her daughter had to undergo a six-hour surgery for a ventricular septal defect (VSD). She said that three days after Devi’s birth, she got to know that her daughter had two holes in her heart. “First 40 days and 40 nights, I didn't sleep for a second. It took me 40 days to process it, accept it, and understand what is going on after giving birth,” she said.

