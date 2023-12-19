WATCH: Bipasha Basu’s ‘heart’ daughter Devi soaks in sun; daddy Karan Singh Grover enjoys playtime with her
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying a winter vacation with their daughter Devi. The couple has been posting adorable pictures of their fun time with the little one.
Bipasha Basu is clearly obsessed with her little baby girl Devi and so are we. Time and again, she keeps giving us a peek into her time spent with her daughter. Recently, the actress shared how daddy Karan Singh Grover spends his time engaging in fun activities with the little one.
Bipasha Basu shares glimpses of daughter Devi’s playtime with dad Karan Singh Grover
A while ago, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and posted multiple glimpses of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Among them were two clips that grabbed our attention. In the first video, the little one can be seen soaking in the sun on a winter morning and enjoying her time playing with her toys in what seems like a green garden.
In the clip, the little girl was decked in cute warm clothes. Her adorable fluffy cap and reindeer sweater made for a perfect Christmas outfit. The Raaz actress penned on it, “My heart outside my body.” In the next visual, she can be seen playing with her daddy, actor Karan Singh Grover. As she throws the ball at him, both of them clap happily. Devi then crawls quickly to grab the ball bigger than her. Her daddy dearest also follows her on his knees. Bipasha captioned it, “Papa and baby playtime.”
Take a look at the fun daughter-father time
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fly to a winter wonderland with their daughter Devi
A couple of days ago, the entire family was spotted at the airport flying to an undisclosed location. Soon after, Bipasha gave a glimpse of them having a gala time next to a giant, beautifully lit Christmas tree. The actress dropped a video in which she was seen ‘In the spirit of Christmas’, enjoying the evening by dancing with Devi.
The Fighter actor also shared a video on Instagram. Captioning it, he penned, “You’re always the brightest light, you’re always the most magical firework mumma! Thank you for being ours! We love you! @bipashabasu #youreourfirework.”
Moments ago, in a picture shared by her mother, Devi was also seen sitting next to a Santa Claus. In the photo, Bipasha stared at Devi with a huge smile while Karan posed for the camera.
ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu drops PIC of baby Devi sitting next to Santa Claus
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’