WATCH: Bipasha Basu’s ‘heart’ daughter Devi soaks in sun; daddy Karan Singh Grover enjoys playtime with her

Bipasha Basu is clearly obsessed with her little baby girl Devi and so are we. Time and again, she keeps giving us a peek into her time spent with her daughter. Recently, the actress shared how daddy Karan Singh Grover spends his time engaging in fun activities with the little one.

Bipasha Basu shares glimpses of daughter Devi’s playtime with dad Karan Singh Grover

A while ago, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and posted multiple glimpses of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Among them were two clips that grabbed our attention. In the first video, the little one can be seen soaking in the sun on a winter morning and enjoying her time playing with her toys in what seems like a green garden.

In the clip, the little girl was decked in cute warm clothes. Her adorable fluffy cap and reindeer sweater made for a perfect Christmas outfit. The Raaz actress penned on it, “My heart outside my body.” In the next visual, she can be seen playing with her daddy, actor Karan Singh Grover. As she throws the ball at him, both of them clap happily. Devi then crawls quickly to grab the ball bigger than her. Her daddy dearest also follows her on his knees. Bipasha captioned it, “Papa and baby playtime.”

Take a look at the fun daughter-father time

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fly to a winter wonderland with their daughter Devi

A couple of days ago, the entire family was spotted at the airport flying to an undisclosed location. Soon after, Bipasha gave a glimpse of them having a gala time next to a giant, beautifully lit Christmas tree. The actress dropped a video in which she was seen ‘In the spirit of Christmas’, enjoying the evening by dancing with Devi.

The Fighter actor also shared a video on Instagram. Captioning it, he penned, “You’re always the brightest light, you’re always the most magical firework mumma! Thank you for being ours! We love you! @bipashabasu #youreourfirework.”

Moments ago, in a picture shared by her mother, Devi was also seen sitting next to a Santa Claus. In the photo, Bipasha stared at Devi with a huge smile while Karan posed for the camera.

