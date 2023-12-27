WATCH: Birthday boy Salman Khan waves at excited fans outside Galaxy Apartment with dad Salim Khan; crowd goes gaga

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. The actor who enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom is celebrating his 58th birthday today. On his special day, heartfelt wishes from every nook and corner have been pouring for him. In addition to this, ardent fans also swarmed outside the Galaxy apartment to wish their favorite star on his birthday and catch a glimpse of him. Thus, the actor acknowledging his fans’ sweet gesture came out in the balcony and waved at the huge crowd of fans.

Salman Khan waves at fans gathered outside his apartment on his birthday

Today, on December 27, Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday. On the superstar’s special day, fans had already gathered outside the Galaxy apartment to catch a glimpse of the actor. In a treat to his admirers’ the actor finally showed up on the balcony of his house. In the pap videos and pictures, his father and veteran writer Salim Khan can also be seen accompanying his son for the heart-touching moment.

Take a look:

In the video, the birthday boy looks handsome in a gray T-shirt. The glimpse of the actor visibly left fans go gaga, who have been waiting for him for hours. In the video, the overzealous fans can be heard hooting and shouting as they cheer up for the superstar. Furthermore, the actor is also seen guarded by a whole entourage of his security team while he offers a glimpse to his fans.

Fans' react to the video

In fact, the pap video also attracted several heart-warming reactions from the fans. A fan commented, “The one and only salman khan (accompanied by red-heart emoji)”, “I cant imagine how proud his father might be”, wrote another fan. A third fan commented, “Salim saab enoyed he's son's stardo” “Salman meri jaan (accompanied by a red-heart emojis),” wrote another fan.

Furthermore, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section as they extended their heartfelt birthday wish for the actor.

Notably, in the videos going viral on the internet, the Mumbai Police had also barricaded the roads to prevent any chaos like situation in the streets.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third installment in the Tiger franchise was released earlier this year on Diwali.

