Watch: Birthday girl Kiara Advani is a HOT MESS in monokini as she takes a dip with Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, is celebrating her birthday today, 31st July. Ahead of her special day, she jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. A while ago, Kiara took to social media and gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration with her hubby.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dish out couple goals in new video

On Monday evening, Kiara took social media by storm as she shared a video from her vacay with Sidharth. In the video, the birthday girl is seen sporting a hot monokini while her husband is seen donning red shorts. The magical couple is seen taking a dip in blue waters from their yacht. Along with the video, Kiara used the song Night Changes by One Direction. She also penned a beautiful note for her fans.

Her post read, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love." Have a look:

After she shared the video, fans and their friends were seen reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, "keep smiling always. I love uuuuu." Another fan wrote, "Omg cuties." One of the comments also read, "Awwww my heart is melting." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Rakul Preet Singh and Athiya Shetty too put red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a picture of Kiara was shared earlier today from her midnight celebration. She was seen sporting a cute night dress and cutting her three-tier customized cake. The room was decorated with pink balloons and Sidharth's reflection was seen in the glass. Fans were seen going gaga over the picture.

Work front

After the massive success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He is also a part of Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film will release in December 2023.