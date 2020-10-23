WATCH: Birthday girl Malaika Arora sings 'My heart will go on' with Anusha Dandekar in unseen video

Of of the many birthday wishes that Malaika Arora received, one heartfelt wish was from Anusha Dandekar who shared multiple videos wishing her.

celebrates her 47th birthday today and the fitness diva was flooded with virtual love on social media. From her girl gang of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showering love to 's adorable birthday wish, Malaika definitely must have felt the virtual love coming her way. Of of the many wishes that Malaika received, one heartfelt wish was from Anusha Dandekar who shared multiple videos wishing the actress.

While in one video they can be seen goofing around, in another Malaika can be seen complaining about how Anusha doesn't let her get her beauty sleep on flights. The highlight, however, of the post is Anusha and Malaika singing Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On at a cafe abroad.

Wishing Malaika, Anusha wrote, "Happy happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial ... love you & miss you so much. Thankyou for being the best, bringing the best (food) hehe... having the best heart and being the most fun always! Oh and of-course being the hottest & sexiest... damn girl! Have the most magical year ahead!" Malaika's sister Amrita loved Anusha 's post and couldn't help but laugh over it.

Check out Anusha's heartwarming post for Malaika's birthday below:

Kareena shared a fun photo with Malaika and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial."

