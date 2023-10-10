WATCH: Birthday girl Rakul Preet Singh cuts 'healthy' cake with paparazzi and fans; indulges in fun banter

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday today, on the 10th of October, as she turned 33 years old. The special day has garnered her innumerable heartwarming wishes and notably, her beau Jackky Bhagnani also seemed to be elated as he also penned a heartfelt note for the actress. As Rakul turned a year older today, it seemingly has left her fans ecstatic about it and notably, she also celebrated the day with the media and her fans.

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday with fans

The De De Pyaar De actress seemed to be elated on her special day with wishes pouring in from every nook and corner. Notably, as the day called for some huge celebrations for her, the actress also rejoiced in the day along with the media and her fans. Donning an orange dress and rounding off the look with golden hoop earrings and a high ponytail, the birthday girl looked as adorable as ever. She was seen cutting her birthday cake along with her fans and the paparazzi and was all smiles for a video. She also engaged in a fun banter with people around as she talked about the cake stating that while she didn't make it, it's a "healthy cake".

Check out how Rakul celebrated her day with her fans and the media below!

Jackky Bhagnani pens an endearing birthday note for ladylove Rakul

As Rakul turned a year older today, her beau Jackky took to Instagram to pour adulation on the actress and shower his love on her. He penned a note for her along with a video that showcased some priceless moments shared by the duo.

Jackky wrote, “On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary!”

