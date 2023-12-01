WATCH: Bobby Deol expresses gratitude after paps laud his performance in Animal; fans say 'best villain ever'

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was finally released today, December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in important roles. The anticipation for the film has been skyrocketing since its announcement and now, after its release, the film is getting rave reviews on social media. Amid all of this, Bobby who played the villain's role in the film, greeted the paparazzi as he thanked them imitating the Animal style.

Bobby Deol greets paps in Animal style

A while ago, a video on Instagram showed Bobby Deol greeting paparazzi in Animal style. Imitating one of his iconic gestures from the film, Bobby thanked the paps and flashed a bright smile. The actor wore a black sleeveless t-shirt, beige pants and wore a black bucket hat.

Watch the video:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "best villain ever." Another commented, "After a long time Bobby Deol's movie is coming with a great hit."

In X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are all praised for Bobby and his outstanding performance as a villain in Animal. One of the tweets reads, "It's undoubtedly the #COMEBACK of #BobbyDeol! Following his outstanding performance in Ashram, he's proven himself again in #Animal!" Another tweet says, "The Violence of #BobbyDeol (fire emojis).

A third tweet mentions, "Bobby deol nailed it." "Bobby Deol's acting won," wrote a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping praiseworthy messages for Bobby and his character.

About Animal

The film marks the second Bollywood project of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The storyline of the film deals with a complex father-son bond and the music of the film has also been ruling the social media.

Speaking about the story of Animal, a son undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by his quest for vengeance.

Animal has been released in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On the other hand, the film is also facing a strong clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, at the box office.

ALSO READ: Animal Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Bobby Deol thanks paps; fans call him 'best villain' - WATCH