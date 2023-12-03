WATCH: Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed after Animal achieves soaring success at box office

The highly awaited film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, finally graced theaters on December 1. The movie has received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike. Within just two days of its release, it has taken the global box office by storm, shattering records and raking in substantial revenue. Bobby Deol, essaying the role of the antagonist in the film, has garnered praise for his intense and menacing performance. Experiencing this level of love, support, and success after a considerable period, the actor recently found himself overwhelmed with emotion.

Bobby Deol is moved to tears by the tremendous success of Animal

Bobby Deol, in his portrayal as the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, is receiving widespread acclaim for his role. Once a sensation in his early career, Bobby faced a period of uncertainty but has been working hard to establish himself with meaningful roles in recent years. Animal appears to be a significant turning point for him. The movie is causing a stir at the box office, and overwhelmed by the positive reception, the Race 3 actor was seen visibly moved as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the newfound success. Nevertheless, he didn't overlook the paparazzi, extending a greeting amidst the emotions of the moment.

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood project, Animal, follows the success of Kabir Singh. With Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the roles of protagonist and antagonist, the film explores their intricate characters. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of the Tamasha actor's on-screen wife, and Anil Kapoor portrays his on-screen father. The movie premiered in theaters concurrently with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Bobby Deol's work front

The actor has earned acclaim for recent projects like Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, receiving praise from fans and critics alike. Following his role in Animal, he is slated to feature in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

