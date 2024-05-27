WATCH: Bobby Deol gives hug to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Stardom wrap party; calls him 'dedicated'

Make some noise for Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, as he is ready to start his directorial journey in showbiz soon. Aryan, who earlier directed an advertisement for his luxury clothing brand featuring his father, Shah Rukh Khan, is now helming his debut web series, Stardom. The star kid has written and directed the series. Aryan Khan recently completed the shoot for the upcoming series and celebrated the shoot wrap with the entire team. Bobby Deol, who will feature in the project, was also present for the celebration.

During a cake-cutting ceremony at the party, Aryan Khan met Bobby Deol and received a warm hug from the actor. A video of the Animal star hugging Aryan is going viral on social media. In the clip posted by Aryan’s fan club, Bobby Deol talks about his experience of working on Aryan’s web series, Stardom. “After working with kids, I think you all are really dedicated and Aryan, come here,” Bobby Deol says in the video (sic). Have a look:

In the clip, Bobby Deol called the star kid a "dedicated" and "hardworking" professional. “It has been an amazing journey for me. The first time I got a call, I said I am doing it,” the 55-year-old actor added.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will premiere on Netflix. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, it is a six-episode series. Mona Singh will play a pivotal role in the series. SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar will also make their respective cameo appearances in it. Interestingly, in April 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the title of the upcoming series.

For the uninitiated, Aryan has studied filmmaking and writing at the University of Southern California. He is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son. The star kid has no interest in pursuing acting as of now. His father, SRK, revealed it on The David Letterman Show in 2019.

