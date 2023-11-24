WATCH: Bobby Deol recreates unique gesture from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal at event; fans react

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023. It is generating immense buzz on social media. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the stellar cast also includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others. Today, November 24, Bobby attended the Animal music event with Ranbir in Mumbai. During the event, Bobby recreated an iconic action move from the upcoming film and fans couldn't stop gushing over it.

Bobby Deol aces iconic action move from Animal at event

A video on Instagram shows Bobby Deol doing one of the iconic action moves from the upcoming film Animal before entering the venue for the film's music event.

For the event, he wore a denim jacket and jeans and tied her hair in a lower pony tail. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick enough to react to it. Have a look:

During the trailer launch event, Bobby revealed how he bagged the role in Animal. The actor shared that the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga showed him a photograph when he didn’t have much work to do but used to play Celebrity Cricket League.

The actor revealed that the director had a photo of him from when he wasn’t working as such, but he used to play the Celebrity Cricket League. Sandeep told him he wanted the actor in the film because he wanted the expression that Bobby had in the photo, in Animal.

Meanwhile, Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

