WATCH: Bobby Deol says 'he loves playing the antagonist' in BTS from Animal sets; fans react ‘why so hawttt’

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal has been taking giant strides at the box office from the first day of its release. All the actors from the film, including Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Saloni Batra, among others have been receiving immense love from the audiences.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol has made a magical comeback with his portrayal in the film. Fans couldn't stop adoring the actor over his work and presence in the film. Recently, as a treat for his admirers, the actor shared a BTS video from the shoot diaries.

Bobby Deol drops BTS video from sets of Animal

Today, on December 13, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Animal. In the video, the actor gave a peek as he gears up for the shoot, from getting ready to be on set. The actor can also be seen exclaiming, "A film that I've been waiting to shoot for some time, playing the antagonist, and I love playing the antagonist".

In addition to this, he also flaunts his chiseled-tanned body. Furthermore, in one of the clips, he waits for the shot to be set up in the chilling weather. The BTS video gives a peek at the times he shot the famous fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor. On the second last day of the shoot, he also expressed his desire to get more days of work to shoot.

Have a look:

The video was captioned, “Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak-peak for you! #MovieJourney #BTS”

Fans react to the post

Minutes after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actor. A fan wrote, “Wohooooo!!!! Finally thank you for sharing this”, another fan wrote, “Ye stardome ko kissi ki naraz na lagee..yahi Duaa hai uper wale se...@iambobbydeol”, a third fan commented, “Why so hawttt , #goat“ while another user wrote, “Japnam (accompanied by a fire emoji)"

About Animal

The highly anticipated Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal was released earlier this month, on December 1. Despite the A-Certification and long length of more than 3 hours, the film has emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's both releases of the year, Pathaan and Jawan.