WATCH: Bobby Deol’s sweet gesture for young fan proves he is a man with a golden heart

Bobby Deol is currently ruling the hearts of millions of fans with his back-to-back powerful performances. After his recent role in Animal, he has become a top favorite amongst fans. Well, the actor might have played a negative role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, but in reality, he has a golden heart. The actor was spotted in the city last night and some of his fans caught hold of the star. What followed was a sweet gesture from the actor that has the internet gushing over him all over again.

Bobby Deol clicks a picture with his young fan and wins over the internet

Bobby Deol looked dapper as always in a blue shirt and black pants. He tied his hair in a bun and his charm was enough to kill many. While the actor was about to sit in his car, some of his fans came to him and asked him for a picture. Amidst all the voices, there was a little boy who requested the Animal star for a picture. We can hear him say, ‘Bobby sir, can I please click a picture with you?’. The actor who was about to sit in his car, stopped and instantly replied, ‘wait I will come there’. He then went near the boy and got a picture clicked with him and other fans as well.

Check out the video:

Bobby Deol approached to play Kumbhkaran in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

All eyes have been on Nitesh Tiwari, ever since it is announced that he will be making a Ramayana trilogy next. The film which is said to be starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, South sensation Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravan will go on floors in March 2024. It was earlier reported that the makers had initiated conversations with Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nitesh Tiwari and team are planning on casting Sunny's brother and current heartthrob Bobby Deol in the role of Kumbhkaran. However, they have yet to hear back from the actor.

