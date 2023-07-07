WATCH: Boney Kapoor cooks for Anshula for the first time; Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor reacted

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has been enjoying her time in London, and just two days ago, she shared a video on her Instagram account which gave a glimpse of how she spent her week in London. “London in 13 seconds,” read the caption of the video, and it gave a short glimpse of Boney Kapoor cooking eggs for Anshula. Now, yesterday, Anshula shared an entire post about it, sharing that her favourite memory from London was when her dad Boney Kapoor made her breakfast for the first time. She shared a video of Boney Kapoor cooking cheesy scrambled eggs, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have also reacted to the video!

Boney Kapoor cooks for Anshula for the first time

The video shared by Anshula on Instagram showed Boney Kapoor cooking cheesy scrambled eggs in the kitchen. The text on the video reads, “core memory: dad made me breakfast for the first time (white heart emoji).” Anshula is then seen eating the scrambled eggs, and while she didn’t say anything in the video, the words “this is my emo happy face” were written over the video. Sharing the video clip, Anshula wrote in the caption, “My favourite memory from London: Dad cooked for me for the first time, and hands down, this was my favourite meal in the city. Can’t beat love (white heart emoji). It only took me 32 years to find out that @boney.kapoor makes the best cheesy scrambled eggs, period (heart hands emoji)."

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react to Anshula Kapoor’s post

Reacting to this adorable video of Boney Kapoor making breakfast for Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. Khushi Kapoor also dropped several red heart emojis on Anshula’s post, meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Where are the chillies @anshulakapoor @boney.kapoor?" Anshula replied, “@sanjaykapoor2500 hahaha told him no mirchi (chillies), not even black pepper! I can’t do mirchi!!" Boney Kapoor commented on Anshula’s post and wrote, “Nxt trip I will make a full meal for you my genius bachha."

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

