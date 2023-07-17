WATCH: 'Boss lady' Sonam Kapoor returns to Mumbai in style after attending Wimbledon with Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for making unique fashion statements. She has managed to establish herself as a fashion icon globally. She was also invited to grace an event for a luxury fashion design house recently. The actress was papped at the Mumbai airport returning from London after attending the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s final with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam looked gorgeous in a black pantsuit as she channeled her inner girl boss. The video is currently trending on social media.

Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen walking towards her car decked in an all-black look. Looking stunning in a black pantsuit, she paired the look with open hair and minimal makeup. She was sporting black shoes, a black bag and black sunglasses. The Neerja actress’ stylish look has also captured the attention of her fans.

Sonam’s admirers were all praises for her sense of fashion and style. One fan commented, “What a stunner” while another person called her the fashion queen of bollywood.

Sonam attended Wimbledon with Anand Ahuja

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor had shared pictures as she enjoyed the Wimbledon Men’s final with her husband Anand Ahuja. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor for the prestigious event. In a fully checkered trench coat, paired with matching tights and black heels, she looked like royalty. Her husband Anand wore a formal suit to the event. Sonam took to Instagram to express her excitement with a happy selfie.

In a recent interview, Sonam had revealed that she planned to do two projects every year as she returned to the movies after two years. Sonam said “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”

Sonam Kapoor’s professional front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind which is a remake of a 2011 Korean film. She starred alongside Purab Kohli in the crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija.

