WATCH: Bride Rakul Preet Singh's Vidaai moment from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani is all things beautiful

In the picturesque landscapes of Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, commenced their romantic journey with a lavish wedding ceremony. The star-studded nuptials, attended by Bollywood's elite, added an extra layer of glamour and grandeur to the celebration. The couple's initial public appearance radiated joy and love, leaving fans eager for a glimpse into the festivities. Fear not, as a captivating video of Rakul's vidaai from the wedding is here, offering a dreamy insight into this momentous occasion, ensuring fans feel a part of the enchanting union between the two celebrated personalities.

Watch Rakul Preet Singh's dreamy vidaai

Rakul Preet Singh reshared a video on her Instagram stories from a close friend who captured the special vidaai moment from her and beau Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. The clip depicts Rakul happily participating in the ritual, joyfully tossing rice as part of the heartfelt ceremony.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding pics

On February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021, celebrated their opulent wedding at Goa's luxurious ITC Grand Hotel. The couple announced their union on Instagram, sharing captivating images from their special day. The first photo captured Rakul and Jackky in a tight embrace, radiating immense joy.

Rakul wore a stunning blush pink lehenga, complemented by Jackky's handsome ivory sherwani, as they exchanged varmalas. Another image featured them in a beachside mandap, capturing the moment when Jackky applied sindoor to Rakul's hair parting. The series concluded with a vibrant floral backdrop, showcasing their intertwined hands.

Advertisement

More about Rakul and Jackky's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a lively dhol night, setting the tone for the vibrant celebrations. Seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple, they presented their wedding card, praying for a harmonious journey ahead. Accompanied by their families, the couple indulged in spirited haldi and mehendi ceremonies, exuding joyous hues. The sangeet function featured dynamic dance performances, enhancing the celebratory ambiance. Reports from India Today reveal the couple embraced sacred rituals with an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding in Goa, marking a culturally rich prelude to their joyous union at the opulent ITC Grand South Goa.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Inside glimpses of baraat, venue, decor and music exude pure magic