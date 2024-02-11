WATCH: Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh spotted with friends and family ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are soon going to be married after dating for a long time. Weeks before their wedding, the actress was spotted in the city with her friends and family members.

Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Mumbai ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official when they started posting love-filled birthday wishes for each other on Instagram. Well, it’s almost time for the couple to get into matrimony and be pronounced man and wife. As the countdown to their wedding began, the actress was spotted going out and about in the city with her family and friends.

In the video captured by the paparazzi, the De De Pyaar De actress can be seen getting out of her car with some gifts along with her parents. Donning a black satin shirt, a black and white printed skirt, and a pair of matching boots, she looked chic. The actress wore minimal makeup and tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail. In the clip, her mother and father can be seen holding some gifts and sweets as they posed happily for the cameras.

In an earlier interview, the actress said that it’s important to first be complete in yourself to be able to complete someone else in a relationship. Talking about her bond with the actor-producer, she said, “That’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it. The understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities.”

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding is finally on the cards. Reportedly, the couple will get married on February 21, 2024, in Goa. A source close to the couple informed that the place holds a special place in their hearts. Hence, they will be having a destination wedding there. “That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene,” the informant stated.

