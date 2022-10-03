WATCH: Bride-to-be Richa Chadha gets papped at Mumbai airport in red outfit; Flaunts her Mehendi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over in the news. The couple, who dated for a long time, is finally going to tie the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities were going on in the national capital, New Delhi. Right from mehendi to sangeet, all the functions were organised at iconic places. Their pictures were also out and undoubtedly they looked beautiful. And now the bride is back in Mumbai for the wedding.

She was spotted at the airport wearing a red colour ethnic outfit. She was surely looking beautiful and not to miss is her glow. Richa was welcomed with a flower bouquet and she also pose for the shutterbugs. While sitting inside her car, the Fukrey actress flaunted her mehendi which have their initials. To note, the couple danced to Fukrey's hit song Ambarsariya and Ranjha Ranjha from Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Raavan during their sangeet ceremony. A few days ago, Richa shared a voice note on her Instagram announcing the marriage.

The Masan actress said, “Two years ago we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way.”

