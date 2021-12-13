WATCH: Broken arm doesn't stop Janhvi Kapoor from enjoying AP Dhillon concert with Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan

The Bollywood celebs sure do know how to have fun together, and when they do, they go all out. This Sunday evening, Janhvi Kapoor and the Khan siblings - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan went to attend the much-awaited AP Dhillon Concert at The Black Boxx at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and had the time of their lives. AP Dhillon, with his record0braking hits such as ‘Brown Munde’ and ‘Lover’ has become the face of pop culture in India. Previously, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh attended the musician’s concert in Delhi as they were in town to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, their upcoming movie.

In the pics and clips from the concert, Janhvi, Sara, and Ibrahim seemed to have a gala time at the Mumbai concert. Janhvi reunited with her Aksa gang for the gig. Though a while back, Janhvi was spotted with an arm injury, it didn’t stop her from grooving to AP Dhillon’s catchy songs. Sara was seen dancing to her hearts content, vibing to the songs and screaming at the top of her lungs. Ibrahim too, could be seen enjoying a lot with his sister and Janhvi. The three had a huge smile plastered on their face, their happiness quite evident.

Check out the celebs at AP Dhillon Concert HERE:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re which will star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar alongside her. The movie will begin streaming on 24 December on Disney Plus Hotstar. On the other hand, Janhvi recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming project, Milli.

