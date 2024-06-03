WATCH: Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryan dishes out Monday Motivation as he aces weightlifting pull ups like a boss; fans react

Kartik Aaryan is currently looking forward to the release of his highly-awaited Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical drama has been creating a significant amount of buzz on the internet. Ever since the promotional assets from the film have started rolling down, fans have been curious to watch Kartik’s promising portrayal in the film.

Notably, the Chandu Champion actor’s major physical transformation for the film has also left fans surprised. Now yet again, the actor dropped a video of his rigorous training session from the gym; leaving everyone surprised. Check it out.

Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan drops video of his rigorous training session in gym

Today, on June 3, a while back, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video from his hard-core fitness regime. In the video, he was seen performing weight-lifting pull-ups. His toned and chiseled body is enough to make one hit the gym right away.

"Weight-lifted push ups ke baad Weight-lifted Pull ups Your Turn Now #TuHaiChampion #ChampionMentality," he wrote in the caption. Additionally, he added a musical touch complimenting the theme of the video clip with Tu Hai Champion song from his upcoming film in the background.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

Soon after the video was shared, fans swamped the actor’s comments section gushing over him. A fan wrote, “Him casually lifting 15kg plate and doing pull-ups then there's me who can't even get up and go to the gym regularly. Thanks for the motivation Buddy!,” Another fan commented, “OMG you look so amazing Hats off to your transformation,” while a third fan lauded him expressing, “Your workouts are so difficult, and you have made it look so easy,” and another fan chimed in, “Can’t even imagine the hardships you must have gone through for this transformation.”

About Chandu Champion

The long-awaited biographical drama Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Featuring Kartik in the titular role, the inspiring saga will also star Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse among others.

Apart from the trailer, both songs of the film, Satyanaas and Tu Hai Champion have been ruling the internet. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will hit theaters on June 14, 2024, worldwide.

