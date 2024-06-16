WATCH: Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan arrives at Mumbai theater with family to meet excited fans

After much hype and anticipation, Kartik Aaryan has finally served his heart and soul to the audience in the form of his film Chandu Champion. The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Kabir Khan, marks the actor’s first movie of 2024.

To see fan reaction and gauge the mood of cinephiles, the actor recently visited a theatre in Mumbai. He was also accompanied by his parents and an acquaintance.

Kartik Aaryan brings family to greet excited fans at Mumbai theater

Kartik Aaryan led Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. The movie, which shows the life and struggles of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, jumped by nearly 40 percent after a low opening day of Rs 4.50 crores. However, film experts believe there will be a positive change in the trend over the weekend.

As the audience is moving to cinema halls to watch Kartik in action, the actor decides to gauge the mood of cinema lovers by paying them a surprise visit. The actor looked dapper in a clip as he sported a black shirt with a matching jacket and blue denim. Donning a pair of black shoes and a wristwatch, he was seen getting inside the cinema complex.

Take a look:

He was also accompanied by his parents, father, Manish Tiwari, and mother, Mala Tiwari, along with a dear friend. All of them headed towards the movie theater to greet the fans.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday reviews Chandu Champion

A day before the release of the film, the team hosted a special star-studded screening of the movie. Among the many stars who attended the biopic was actress Ananya Panday, who was quick to pen her review of Chandu Champion on social media. Sharing a poster of the Kabir Khan directorial, the Dream Girl 2 actress called it "outstanding."

She further wrote, “You have to see it to believe it! @kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk (red heart emojis) and the entire cast and crew!” The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and others. After wrapping Chandu Champion, the actor will be fully dedicated to his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan film collects Rs 6.50 crore; Jumps by 40 percent