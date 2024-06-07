WATCH: Chandu Champion star Kartik Aaryan encounters funny fan who did THIS while waiting for him

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Chandu Champion. As Kabir Khan’s biographical sports drama film inches towards its release on June 14, 2024, the actor is out and about interacting with his fans.

He recently met with a hilarious admirer who claimed that he brought mangoes from his hometown to give them to the actor but he wasn’t able to gift them to him. Read on to know the funny reason behind it.

Kartik Aaryan’s conversation with his ‘aam’ fan will make you LOL

Chandu Champion’s lead actor Kartik Aaryan was recently at an event where he met with several enthusiastic fans. However, one of them stole the spotlight. In a video shared by the actor, the admirer can be seen taking a selfie with him as he kept walking with his entourage.

The fan told him that he brought mangoes for him from Ghaziabad. When Kartik asked him where are they, he said, “Sir mai khaa gaya aapka wait karte karte. (Sir I ate them while waiting for you.)” His statement not only made the actor laugh, but his security personnel also giggled upon hearing it.

Sharing the clip, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor penned, “Wait karte karte ye Mera Aam Kha Gaya.”

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan spills the beans about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After Chandu Champion, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he called the film ‘a complete Diwali package’. The actor further stated, “I feel the way that film is being shot, we are almost in the final stage of shooting and completing the film.”

Sharing his excitement about the project, Aaryan added, “The way this has shaped up, I am really excited. I am really looking forward to it. After Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is where I shift my gears completely.”

He revealed that the movie is now in the final schedule. “I think it's a mad film and a full family entertainer again. I hope people like it and give it as much love as they gave to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." The movie also stars Animal actor Triptii Dimri.

