WATCH: Chris Pratt extends warm welcome to Varun Sharma as voice of Garfield in India

Garfield, the cherished and clever cat, makes a triumphant comeback. Set for theatrical release this month, the forthcoming Garfield movie promises another riotous adventure. To cater to a wider audience in India, the film is dubbed in Hindi, with Varun Sharma, known for his role in Fukrey, providing the voice for the lasagna-loving feline.

In a recent development, the actor was warmly welcomed by Chris Pratt for his performance as the voice of Garfield in the Indian rendition.

Chris Pratt welcomes Varun Sharma as voiceover artist in Garfield in India

Sony Pictures has just released a video on YouTube featuring Chris Pratt extending a warm welcome to Varun Sharma as the voice of Garfield in Hindi. In the video, Chris shares a clip from the film dubbed in Hindi and greets Varun, expressing, "The good news is you are going to get a great voice for everyone."

Varun Sharma makes an appearance in the video and introduces himself. He proceeds to announce, "Mein de ra hu apni awaaz Garfield ko Hindi mein. Toh dekhi Garfield The movie 17 May se apne nazdeeke cinema gharo mein." (I am lending my voice to Garfield in Hindi. Catch the film in your nearest theaters from May 17th). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Varun Sharma on working in Garfield

In a recent interview with India Today, Varun Sharma shared his insights on connecting with Garfield and the experience of bringing the beloved character to life for Hindi-speaking audiences. He said, "It feels really beautiful. I feel blessed and happy. The most nascent memory that I have is of reading Garfield in newspapers. At that time, there was no internet, no digital medium, no reels or anything that we have today. So, the medium to get to know about Garfield and what was happening in his life with John and Odie was through the newspapers."

In the upcoming film, Garfield sets out on a thrilling journey as he reconnects with his long-lost father, Vic, a street-smart cat unlike himself. Joined by his faithful sidekick Odie, they embark on a comical adventure sure to captivate audiences.

ALSO READ: The Garfield Movie Hindi Trailer: Varun Sharma dubs for sassy ginger cat and takes fun to next level for desi fans