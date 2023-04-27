WATCH: Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah jail after being arrested in drugs case; Brother shares video

Actress Chrisann Pereira, who was seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 in 2022, has been released from Sharjah jail in UAE. She was arrested earlier this month after drugs were found in a trophy that she was carrying. Reportedly, she was framed in a drug case. On Wednesday, her brother Kevin Pereira shared a video on social media and confirmed that she was released from prison.

'Chrisann is set free'

Chrisann's brother took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of their mother jumping in joy while talking to her on a video call. The actress called her family soon after she stepped out of the Sharjah prison. Along with the video, Kevin wrote, "Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours." Her mother is heard saying, "You are free. This is amazing." Have a look:

After Kevin shared the video, his mom dropped a comment on it. She thanked everyone for supporting them in their tough times. She wrote, "We are grateful to each one of you for your prayers love support n help towards Chrisann's release for justice." Even the fans were seen reacting to the video and appreciating Chrisann's family. A user wrote, "We are so so happy for you and your family! Cannot imagine what you were all going through. The grace and perseverance your family displayed is admirable. Wishing you all peaceful family time together." Another user wrote, "You're gonna come out only stronger, @chrisannpereira so so happy to kw this. You n your family are an inspiration."

Chrisann was arrested on April 1 at the Sharjah airport. After the family informed the officials that she was innocent, the Mumbai Crime Branch later found that a bakery owner framed the actress to take revenge after a fight over a dog. The cops have arrested bakery owner Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate - an assistant general manager in a bank, who helped Anthony frame Chrisann. According to the reports, Anthony approached Chrisann through Rajesh who acted as a talent consultant, and told her about an audition for a web series in Sharjah.

Police informed that Rajesh asked the actress to carry a trophy as an audition prop, in which he had hidden the drugs. The cops said, "He gave the trophy by hiding ganja and poppy seeds in it so that she could be caught there. After she landed, he called the Sharjah airport and told the officials that she was carrying drugs." A Crime Branch official also said, "We will interrogate Paul to know from whom he procured the drugs and ascertain if he is into drug peddling. Paul was the business partner of Premila, Chrisann’s mother. We will also probe if there were any business-related issues between them."