WATCH: Chunky Panday leaves residence as daughter Ananya Panday is summoned by NCB

Updated on Oct 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
   
Amid the cruise drugs case, Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday after NCB officials raided her home in Mumbai's suburbs. The NCB had reportedly summoned Ananya at 2 PM. However, the actress was not seen. Instead, her father and actor Chunky Panday was snapped leaving their residence. 

It is not clear where Chunky was headed. The actor was seen sitting inside his car as he made his way out.  Till now, the agency hasn't made a statement on what was recovered from Ananya's residence. The anti-drugs agency also visited Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat after the superstar met his son at Arthur Road Jail today on Thursday morning. 

Take a look at Chunky Panday's video: 

Ananya's name seems to have surfaced after the NCB revealed on Wednesday that 'drug related WhatsApp chats' between Aryan Khan and a 'debut actress' had surfaced. However, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court. 

"Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB," ANI's tweet read on Wednesday. 

On Thursday afternoon, ANI confirmed that Ananya was summoned by the NCB. "Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Ananya Panday for questioning today," the tweet read. 

Comments
Anonymous : Whole drug gang is under NCB rader. 60% of Bollywood and TV industry people do drugs.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : What a glorifying moment for a dad.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : All co called star kids are druggies.. I guess the next name must be Shanaya Kapoor..
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : This is definitely going to adversely affect her carreer, already she is hated a lottttt because of nepotism and her struggle story... So after struggler tag people will tag her as a "druggie''( even if she is innocent)
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : interesting post
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Everyone hasseen the smoke. Everyone has known of the smoke. Where there is smoke, there is fire.
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : I agree
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

