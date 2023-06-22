WATCH: 'Clean shaven' Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off with daughter Raha for vacation; Fans are all heart

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo is currently enjoying every bit of parenthood with their baby girl Raha. A while ago, Alia and Ranbir were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they reportedly went on a vacation with Raha. After wrapping up their professional commitments, it seems like they have taken a break to spend time with their little one, Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport

In the pictures, Alia is seen sporting an all-black tracksuit with a cool sling bag. She completed her airport look with minimal makeup, black sunnies and white sneakers. On the other hand, Ranbir made his appearance in his brand new look. Post shooting for Animal, the actor decided to let go of his heavy beard and get back to his clean-shaven look. He wore a white shirt and matching pants styled with a side bag. The duo looked all things stylish together. Their daughter Raha was also with them but they asked the paparazzi to avoid clicking her pictures. Have a look:

After the video and pictures were shared online, their fans were seen going gaga over them. A fan wrote, "My all time fav." Another fan wrote, "Lovely couple." One of the comments also read, "good looking sir..big fan of u."

Meanwhile, Alia recently returned from Brazil post attending Netflix's Tudum event. She launched the trailer of her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir wrapped up the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The teaser was released recently and his intense bearded look left everyone mighty impressed. Alia's Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11 and on the same day Ranbir's Animal will hit theatres.

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

