WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde joins Salman Khan for Ganesha Darshan at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house

The Bollywood industry celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at its best. Several celebrities posted glimpses of their Ganpati and flaunting their ethnic look for the festival. On September 19, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan held celebrations at her residence along with her husband Aayush Sharma. Now, a while ago, Salman welcomed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he visited Arpita and Aayush's house for Ganpati darshan in Mumbai.

CM Eknath Shinde joins Salman Khan for Ganesha Darshan at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house

A video on Instagram shows Salman Khan welcoming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he paid a visit to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house in Mumbai for Ganesha Darshan.

In the video, Salman can be seen in a blue shirt and black trousers welcoming the Chief Minister. Indin Politician and Youth Activist Rahul Narain Kanal also visited Arpita's house for the Ganesha Darshan. Three of them can be seen having a light moment sharing bright smiles. Take a look:

On September 19, Aayush was seen distributing prasad among the paparazzi in a video on Instagram. He wore a blue salwar suit, and Arpita Khan looked gorgeous in a blue dress.

Salman and his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur were also seen arriving at Arpita's residence for Ganesha puja. Iulia was seen arriving flaunting a white and gold outfit, which she paired with gold and emerald green jewelry. And, Bollywood's Bhaijaan wore a navy blue kurta.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a gathering at his residence on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi and it was attended by several celebrities including Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma welcome Bappa home; couple gives prasad to paparazzi