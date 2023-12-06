WATCH: CM Mamata Banerjee remembers Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan at KIFF 2023 as they give it a miss
At KIFF 2023, CM Mamata Banerjee mentioned missing Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan this year, disclosing the reasons behind their absence. Take a look!
The grand curtain-raiser for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival unfolded on December 5, drawing a constellation of stars, including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anil Kapoor, who added glamour to the opening ceremony. In a recent viral video, the charismatic Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, shared an interesting tidbit – both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, unable to grace the occasion, personally conveyed their warm messages to her.
CM Mamata Banerjee misses Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's presence at KIFF 2023
During KIFF 2023, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed that the absence of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan was deeply felt this year. She shared that Big B couldn't attend due to health reasons, and SRK, whose daughter's debut film The Archies had its screening on the same day, regretfully couldn't make it. Despite their absence, both megastars sent their heartfelt wishes. Mamata Banerjee emphasized the strong bond between Tollywood and Bollywood, underscoring the love and camaraderie shared between the two industries.
Take a look:
CM Mamata Banerjee, Salman Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha dance to a Bengali song
CM Mamata Banerjee was spotted showcasing her dance moves at the event, joining in a lively performance to a Bengali song alongside various Bollywood celebrities. The stage came alive with the energetic presence of Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and more, all caught grooving to the beat. Check it out:
Work fronts of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan
In 2023, Big B had a brief role in his son Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer and a significant part in the action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Currently, he's actively filming The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly. Additionally, he will be seen in the Tamil film Thalaivar 170 with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in The Intern.
King Khan kicked off the year with Pathaan, an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film triumphed at the box office. His success continued with the blockbuster Jawan. After making a memorable cameo in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, SRK gears up for the December 22 release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Reports hint at a future collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial.
