WATCH: Deepika Padukone aces Ranveer Singh's dialogue from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Alia Bhatt reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the much anticipated romantic comedy, finally released in theaters on Friday. The Karan Johar directorial has been collecting wonderful reviews from critics and audiences alike, and is set to emerge a big hit at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have received rave reviews for their acting performance and palpable chemistry. Ranveer took wife Deepika Padukone to watch the film last night and now has shared her review of the film in a hilarious new video.

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh’s Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Last night, Ranveer Singh took wife Deepika Padukone to watch his and Alia Bhatt’s newest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer had shared an adorable selfie with Deepika and had also done a poll for his fans. He wrote "Taking her to see Rocky Rani" and added three options, "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHHV it!, and "Chup kar chappal khayega.”

Now a day later, Ranveer has himself shared Deepika’s reaction to the film. He posted a hilarious video of the both of them and wrote in the caption, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!” The video opens with Deepika and Ranveer grooving to the beats of What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer then asks Deepika to mimic his character Rocky from the film. He makes her say the dialogue, “This is Rocky Randhawa this side. Hi babes, love you from last life.” Deepika tried to repeat the line in Ranveer’s style and then hilariously replied, “Nobody can do it like you.”

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer and Deepika’s video

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer’s co-star from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani loved the video and dropped heart eye emojis in the comments. She also re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories and said, "OUTSTANDING." Actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Yasssssss” and Anjali Anand, who plays Ranveer’s sister in the film, also dropped heart emojis. Jonita Gandhi, the singer of What Jhumka, said, “This was the video I needed today.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone had earlier given the grand screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai a miss as she wasn’t present in town. However, she was later spotted at Karan Johar’s house with Ranveer to celebrate the release of the film.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap reviews Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘Best Karan Johar film’