WATCH: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turn up the heat in new video as they mash up 2 challenges.

Today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned up the heat on social media as they shared a stunning video and mashed up two Instagram challenges.

and seemed to have upped their Instagram game and how! For the last few days, the couple have been sharing some never before seen photos and videos. From solos to adorable couple photos, fans have been in for a treat. Today, Deepika and Ranveer turned up the heat on social media as they shared a stunning video and mashed up two Instagram challenges.

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen wearing some uber cool tracksuits. While Ranveer is in a bright pink tracksuit, Deepika can be seen donning a white and green tie-dye tracksuit. The lovebirds get up close and personal as they start off with the silhouette challenge. And before you and I can guess what's about to happen next, Deepika and Ranveer break out into the hilarious viral trend of holding hands and dancing around.

The actress captioned the video, "Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh !?" Ranveer was quick to take note but did not seem impressed by Deepika's choice of words. He replied saying, "Sure , we can call it that."

Take a look at Deepika and Ranveer's latest video:

#RanveerSingh and #DeepikaPadukone sure know how to mix up two trends or as they say, “do the ring-a-ring-a-roses challenge” pic.twitter.com/1WAS1odKyL — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) March 25, 2021

Just yesterday, Ranveer had shared photos from a recent project and the actor simply looked smitten by his wife.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh cannot help but fall in love with wife Deepika Padukone as he's smitten by her; See Pics

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×