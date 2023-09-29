WATCH: Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha left amazed by magic trick; video from Dubai vacay goes VIRAL

After the massive success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Fighter. The movie also features Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Recently, a video shared by Deepika Padukone's fan club has been circulating on social media, showing her enjoying an amazing magic trick in Dubai alongside her sister, Anisha Padukone.

Deepika Padukone gets amazed by a magic trick in Dubai

Recently, in a video shared by Deepika Padukone’s fan club, Team DP Malaysia, the actress was seen being awestruck as she and her younger sister Anisha Padukone become a part of a magic trick shown by a waiter at a restaurant in Dubai, during their visit last month. Towards the end of the video, an elated Deepika was also seen clapping and praising the waiter for the amazing magic trick he performed with cards, and later asked him, “What are you doing here?” and whether he is “eating every day?” The video was captioned, “Magic trick with Deepika and Anisha at a restaurant in Dubai last month.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's shoot schedule for Fighter in Italy

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported earlier about the shooting schedule of the film's main cast in Italy. As per a source, “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.

Furthermore, the insider added that the director has a particular style for arranging his songs. The source also gave an example from his debut film, emphasizing that the songs in his movies have consistently been remarkable, both in terms of music and visuals. This includes songs like Khuda Jaane, Meherbaan, Ghungroo, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Besharam Rang, Tujhe Bhula Diya, and many others. Similarly, “Fighter will be no different,” the source added.

According to the source, choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser, the dance sequence will feature several catchy dance moves for the two main actors. Following the 5-day filming of this dance routine, the lead pair will come together for a romantic ballad. “There will be a shift of location in Italy as the Fighter team moves on to shooting a quintessential romantic number displaying the chemistry of HR and DP. The number will have a vibe and flavor of its own, with two of the most good-looking actors of Hindi at their best,” informed the source.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, Fighter is all set to hit the silver screen on January 25, 2024.

